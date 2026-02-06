Karnataka HC directs government, BMRCL to consider Nagarabhavi residents’ plea

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the State government and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to consider a representation submitted by Nagarabhavi Property Owners’ and Business Establishments’ Welfare Association, enclosing a report highlighting the impact on the environment due to realignment of the Metro line in Nagarabhavi.

“We do not consider it apposite to entertain a public interest litigation for examining the route of a Metro line. It is for the authorities concerned to determine the same. The determination of a Metro line route would require consideration of various factors, including the number of commuters it would serve. However, considering the petitioner has annexed a report regarding the impact on the environment, we consider it apposite to direct the respondents (State and BMRCL) to consider the same,” the court said.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha passed the order on February 2, while disposing of the PIL filed by the Nagarabhavi association.

The court stated the petitioner is aggrieved by alignment of the proposed Metro line. Realignment in Nagarabhavi would seriously impact green cover and would require more than 600 trees to be felled. In addition, more than 600 houses would be demolished.

The petitioner has also furnished a Rapid Environmental Impact Assessment and enclosed photographs, showing that various trees will be destroyed.

The petitioners have sought direction to the State and BMRCL to continue with the original plan of constructing the Metro on Outer Ring Road from Dwaraka Nagar station to Chowdeshwari Nagar station, instead of deviating from Nagarabhavi Circle to Sumanahalli Cross via Vinayaka Layout, Papireddy Palya and BDA Complex, Nagarabhavi, which will mean cutting down more than 600 trees and demolishing residential and commercial buildings.