Mechanised brooms to sweep Bengaluru soon

BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) introduced mechanised cleaning machines to replace traditional brooms to sweep city roads and streets. On Thursday, BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar launched the pilot initiative at 1st Main Road, Sahakarnagar.

Sunil Kumar operated the cleaning machines himself and personally checked their pros and cons.

Pourakarmikas were given instructions on how to operate them. BNCC has spent around Rs 10lakh to buy 33 street sweeping machines, 14 blowers, 35 trolley dustbins and 23 pairs of traffic cones.