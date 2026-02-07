GBA chief urges residents to help revive public spaces

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Friday urged residents to join hands with the body to help revive disused public spaces in their localities.

He was speaking at Town Hall on the revitalisation project launched in May last year, whose objective is to reimagine the road infrastructure of Bengaluru as inclusive people-centric public spaces. From 250 public submissions, the GBA has chosen 194 locations to revitalise, which have been included in the city-level public repository.

“Such spaces need to be identified and a plan needs to be formulated on how to develop them in collaboration with the government, CSR, NGOs and various organisations. Then, work should be done with locals to convert those spaces into attractive public spaces,” said Rao.