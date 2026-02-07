Karnataka has no role, hike decided under Central law: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: The state government has no legal authority to determine or revise Namma Metro fares, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asserting that the recent fare hike was fixed under a Central law by an independent Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) constituted by the Union government. He announced that the state is taking up the matter with the Union government, urging it to reconsider the fare levels.

In a press statement on Friday, issued following public anger over the fare revision, the CM said he understood the “concern and anguish” of commuters and stressed that Metro was a lifeline for lakhs of working people, students and families. However, he said it is important that citizens are made aware of the legal facts rather than being misled by “political deception”.

Siddaramaiah explained that under the Metro Railways (Operation & Maintenance) Act, 2002, Metro fares are decided by an independent Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) appointed solely by the Government of India through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. As per Sections 36 and 37 of the Act, the committee’s recommendations are binding on the Metro administration and must be implemented, leaving no scope for intervention by either the state government or the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL).

The CM pointed out that the FFC is constituted by the Union government, headed by a former high court judge, functions under a Central law and derives its authority directly from Parliament. “To blame the Karnataka government for a decision imposed by this legal framework is factually incorrect and deliberately misleading,” he said.