Karnataka HC asks govt to explain measures taken to expel illegal immigrants

BENGALURU: Orally observing that illegal immigrants staying here is a question of national security and the state cannot remain silent, the Karnataka High Court directed the state government to place on record the steps taken towards clearing illegal immigrants in the city.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order on February 4, while staying the investigation in one case and passing the interim order not to take any coercive steps against Puneet Kerehalli in connection with the two crimes registered against him.

The court directed Additional State Public Prosecutor (ASPP) BN Jagadeesha to place on record the steps taken to clear illegal immigrants in the city, which, even according to the state, is close to 20 lakh.

The court passed the order as the petitioner’s counsel submitted that, as per media reports, there are 20 lakh illegal immigrants in the city.

The court orally told the ASPP that illegal immigrants are spotted everywhere in the city. “It is your duty to track people who are not registered with the FRRO. People were permitted to stay even though they had no visa. What action is taken by the state against illegal immigrants in the city if they are overstaying? The state should take action, and it cannot remain silent, as it is a question of national security. If the state doesn’t take action, then who will,” the court questioned, adjourning the hearing to February 20.

Puneet Kerehalli moved the court, questioning the legality of two crimes registered by Soladevanahalli police against him.

The ASPP submitted that the acts of the petitioner had been videographed and it will be placed before the court on the next date of hearing.