Vanya, Sabar Bonda, The Last Land win Best Film awards at BIFFes

BENGALURU: The 17th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) concluded on Friday with Kannada film Vanya, Marathi film Sabar Bonda and Japan’s The Last Land winning the Best Film awards in the Kannada, Indian (Chitrabharati) and Asian competition sections, respectively.

Noted music director and lyricist Hamsalekha was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the valedictory event. He said that there is no end to art. “Art is only a beginning. Creativity never stops. Cinema is a collective effort, like farming and cannot be made by one person alone,” said Hamsalekha.

Hamsalekha described art as food for the soul and said he has lived on it for six decades. Festival ambassador Prakash Raj said that languages may be different, but emotions are the same, calling cinema a new language in human evolution that records culture, pain, and struggles. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who attended as the chief guest, said that art has a responsibility to protect democracy.

There should be no fear in art; there must be freedom of expression and the right to ask questions, and artists should work with a sense of responsibility, he added. Karnataka Film Academy President Sadhu Kokila called BIFFES India’s largest film festival and over one lakh senior citizens attended the festival.

THE BIG HITTERS

In the Asian Cinema Competition, The Last Land emerged as the Best Film among 15 entries. India’s Shape of Momo and Japan’s The Deepest Space in You won the second and third prizes, while the Philippines’ Republic of Pipolipinas received a Special Jury Mention.