BMTC e-bus hits 2-wheeler, Nagaland woman dies

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old beautician from Nagaland residing in Marathahalli died after she was run over by an electric BMTC bus. The incident happened near the Tin Factory BMTC bus stand on Friday at 9.32 am. The deceased Hanna L was riding pillion with her friend. After the bus hit the two-wheeler from behind, both of them fell down.

Hanna, who was run over by the bus, sustained severe injuries. She was taken to the KR Puram Government hospital by the rider, where she succumbed to injuries. The BMTC bus bearing registration number KA-51-AK-0576 was going to the Tin Factory from Silk Board. CCTV footage shows the rider getting up and asking the driver to reverse the bus a bit as the victim was under the wheels.

The Mahadevapura traffic police have registered the case and have taken the bus driver into custody. The BMTC bus has also been seized.