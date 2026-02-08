Electronics manufacturing rising, 46 projects in Karnataka

BENGALURU: IT and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here on Saturday that electronics component manufacturing in India is witnessing a rapid growth, with 46 projects approved and over Rs 10,000 crore investment flowing into Karnataka alone.

After inaugurating Zetwerks manufacturing facility, he said that every component and product manufactured in India must adhere to stringent Six Sigma quality standards to compete successfully at the global level.

“After finished products, electronics component manufacturing is now taking off like a hockey stick,” he said.

Ashwini called for a broad, unified vision to work towards the goal of “Viksit Bharat” by 2047, urging industry, states and the Centre to remain focused on this shared objective.

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil said the facility had been purpose built to cater to critical sectors such as defence, aerospace and automotive electronics, where quality, precision and reliability are nonnegotiable. Patil pointed out that the state is investing over RS 4,000 crore to extend assured Cauvery water supply to industrial areas in and around Bengaluru.