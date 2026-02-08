Gas geyser kills man, wife hangs self from tree in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Minutes after her husband died of inhaling toxic monoxide gas from the gas geyser, a 42-year-old woman died by suicide by hanging from a tree in front of their house. The incident happened in the Nelamangala and Madanayakanahalli police station limits.

The deceased are Raju, 48, a driver by profession and his wife Meena, 42, a bank employee. The couple, along with their 19-year-old son, were staying in a leased house in Jakkasandra in Nelamangala for the past 20 years.

Raju was found lying unconscious in the washroom while having a bath on Friday. His son Tarun, who returned home, did not get any response from his father. Suspecting foul play, Tarun entered the house by breaking the main door. After seeing his father lying unconscious in the bathroom, Tarun shifted him to the hospital, where Raju was declared dead on arrival. Tarun then called his mother from the hospital and informed her.

After hearing about her husband’s death, the woman went to KG Srinivasapura in the Madanayakanahalli area, where they were building a new house. In front of the house, she died by hanging from the tree. The woman’s body was found on Saturday. In the death note, she stated that she cannot live without her husband. She also mentioned some financial issues and mentioned that she asked her son to return the money that they had borrowed for constructing the house.

“Meena had gone missing on Friday night. Tarun and other relatives had to search for her the whole night as her mobile was not answered,” said an officer. The bodies were returned after the postmortem at the Nelamangala Government Hospital on Saturday.