Greater Bengaluru Authority prepares climate action plans for 5 wards

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has prepared Ward-Level Climate Action Plans for five selected wards across the city, marking a move towards decentralised and area-specific climate planning, Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said on Saturday.

Addressing a meeting at the GBA Head Office, Rao said that one ward each from the five City Corporations under the GBA’s jurisdiction had been chosen to pilot the initiative. The selected wards are Shantinagar (Central), Jakkur (North), Begur (South), Vijayanapura (East) and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Ward (West).

He said ward-level planning allows for a detailed understanding of local climate challenges and enables practical solutions that can be integrated with the annual budget estimates of the city corporations.

Under the GBA Climate Action Cell, sector-wise analyses were carried out with the support of working groups. The assessments covered energy and buildings, transportation, solid waste management, urban planning, greenery and biodiversity, water, wastewater and stormwater management, and disaster preparedness. Based on these findings, tailored Climate Action Plans were formulated for each ward.

To strengthen implementation, he directed the formation of a Technical Cell to provide scientific analysis, data-driven planning support, technical guidance and monitoring of climate action projects. He also instructed the creation of an Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Cell to raise awareness at the ward level and promote citizen participation in climate initiatives.