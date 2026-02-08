Mystery still shrouds ‘Saath Kabra’

VIJAYAPURA: Far from being just another tourist destination, ‘Saath Kabra’ in Vijayapura stands out as one of the most haunting historical sites in the region. Often described as a silent witness to a tragic past, ‘Saath Kabra’ is a cluster of 63 tombs arranged on a raised black stone platform, that has generated legends, scholarly debate and enduring curiosity.

The most widespread legend surrounding ‘Saath Kabra’ is linked to the period of Ali Adil Shah II of the Bijapur Sultanate, who is also credited with commissioning the unfinished ‘Bara Kaman’ monument. During his reign, the Bijapur Empire faced a serious challenge from the Maratha leader Chhatrapati Shivaji. To counter this threat, Ali Adil Shah appointed his powerful general Afzal Khan to confront Shivaji.

Afzal Khan, originally from Afghanistan, was known as a formidable warrior. Historical narratives also describe him as deeply superstitious, placing great faith in astrology and spiritual predictions. In 1659, before leaving to face Shivaji, Afzal Khan is believed to have consulted a Sufi Pir, who foretold that he would not return from the campaign. According to local legend, this prophecy deeply disturbed him.

Folklore claims that Afzal Khan, fearing defeat and dishonour, killed more than 60 of his wives by pushing them into a well and later constructed tombs at the site. The alleged motive was to prevent them from remarrying or falling into the hands of enemies and facing humiliation or violence in the event of his death. This story has long been used to explain the existence of the mass graves at ‘Saath Kabra.’