Mystery still shrouds ‘Saath Kabra’

VIJAYAPURA: Far from being just another tourist destination, ‘Saath Kabra’ in Vijayapura stands out as one of the most haunting historical sites in the region. Often described as a silent witness to a tragic past, ‘Saath Kabra’ is a cluster of 63 tombs arranged on a raised black stone platform, that has generated legends, scholarly debate and enduring curiosity.
The most widespread legend surrounding ‘Saath Kabra’ is linked to the period of Ali Adil Shah II of the Bijapur Sultanate, who is also credited with commissioning the unfinished ‘Bara Kaman’ monument. During his reign, the Bijapur Empire faced a serious challenge from the Maratha leader Chhatrapati Shivaji. To counter this threat, Ali Adil Shah appointed his powerful general Afzal Khan to confront Shivaji.
Afzal Khan, originally from Afghanistan, was known as a formidable warrior. Historical narratives also describe him as deeply superstitious, placing great faith in astrology and spiritual predictions. In 1659, before leaving to face Shivaji, Afzal Khan is believed to have consulted a Sufi Pir, who foretold that he would not return from the campaign. According to local legend, this prophecy deeply disturbed him.
Folklore claims that Afzal Khan, fearing defeat and dishonour, killed more than 60 of his wives by pushing them into a well and later constructed tombs at the site. The alleged motive was to prevent them from remarrying or falling into the hands of enemies and facing humiliation or violence in the event of his death. This story has long been used to explain the existence of the mass graves at ‘Saath Kabra.’
Afzal Khan later travelled to Pratapgarh in the present-day Maharashtra to confront Shivaji. Instead of a direct battlefield encounter, negotiations were arranged. Historical records state that Afzal Khan planned to assassinate Shivaji during a peace meeting. Shivaji, aware of the plot, took defensive measures by wearing armour and concealing iron tiger claws on his fingers. During a traditional embrace, Afzal Khan attempted to overpower Shivaji, but failed. Shivaji retaliated and killed Afzal Khan. Afzal Khan’s body was subsequently buried at the foothills of Pratapgarh Fort.
There is no evidence to support the claim that Afzal Khan murdered his wives or that ‘Saath Kabra’ is their burial site. Vijayapura-based historians Abdul Gani Imaratwale and Krishna Kolhara Kulkarni dismissed the popular narrative as baseless, stating that no credible historical text mentions such an act by Afzal Khan. They emphasised that, in the absence of documentary evidence, the story must be treated as legend rather than history, and that research is required to determine the true origins of the graves.
Dr Imaratwale likes to call the 60 women as ‘half-wives’ as though they were not legally wedded wives, however they enjoyed almost the same privileges that of wives. He said that Khan had four legally wedded wives.
Dr Imaratwale says that such women were accorded considerable respect and were not buried in public graveyards. Separate land was often chosen for their burial, which could explain the clustered graves at ‘Saath Kabra.’
Dr Imaratwale says that it is not credible that a general, who commanded an army of around 40,000 soldiers, would be so fearful of his enemy that he would drown his women one by one in an open well.
Dr Imaratwale suggests alternative possibilities. He said the deaths could have occurred due to mass poisoning or as a result of an accident, such as the collapse of a large structure where the women may have been residing. However, he acknowledged that no information is available to establish the exact cause.
The historians say there is no clear record to confirm whether the women died while Afzal Khan was in Bijapur or during his military campaign. They believe it is more likely that their deaths occurred when Afzal Khan was fighting in Maharashtra. Afzal Khan himself died there, and his body was never brought back to Bijapur. As a result, his cenotaph exists in Vijayapura, built in accordance with his wish to be buried there, a wish that ultimately remained unfulfilled.
Tourists largely confine their visits to prominent landmarks such as the Gol Gumbaz, Bara Kaman and Ibrahim Roza while dozens of other monuments remain overlooked. Located in Navarasapur on the outskirts of the city, ‘Saath Kabra’ is difficult to access. The site includes 63 black stone tombs, an ancient well now filled with silt. Many tombstones are broken or missing, and the entire complex is in a dilapidated state. Poor road connectivity, lack of signboards and absence of maintenance have further contributed to its neglect, with little effort made by the tourism department or the Archaeological Survey of India to promote or preserve the site.
Owing to its eerie atmosphere and disturbing legends, local residents often avoid the monument. Whether it represents a misunderstood burial site, a tragic episode lost to time, or folklore layered over fragments of history, ‘Saath Kabra’remains one of Vijayapura’s most enigmatic monuments, underscoring the urgent need for serious research, preservation and historical clarity.