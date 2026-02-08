Seven-day-old baby boy sold in Karnataka's Kolar district

KOLAR: A seven-day-old male baby was sold to a childless couple for Rs 5 lakh in Srinivasapura, Kolar district, and was rescued within a few hours early on Saturday morning. Five persons — the baby’s parents, the couple who bought the child and the middleman— were arrested.

Kolar SP Kannika Sikriwal said around Friday midnight, they got information that a child had been sold in Srinivasapura. Circle Inspector Shankarachar and team reached Venkate-shwara Layout and questioned the child’s parents, Neethu and Raghavendra. After much interrogation they said they sold the baby to Manjula and Krishna, who were childless for the last 10 years.

The police arrested the middleman Narayanaswamy first and then reached Chinthamani, where the baby was found and rescued.

Neethu and Raghavendra already had two kids and sold the baby owing to financial woes.