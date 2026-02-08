Soil collapse, not cave-in, caused traffic disruption on NH-44 near Chandapura

BENGALURU: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Saturday clarified that the incident reported near Old Chandapura on National Highway-44 was not a cave-in but a localised soil collapse that occurred during deep excavation work as part of an ongoing highway improvement project.

NHAI said the incident took place while retaining wall construction was underway at Old Chandapura, where a deep cutting of about 7.7 metres was being executed. A portion of soil from the right-hand side of the main carriageway collapsed, reducing the available carriageway width and leading to traffic congestion in the Hosur-to-Bengaluru direction.

The authority noted that the affected stretch between Silk Board Junction and the Karnataka–Tamil Nadu border witnesses heavy and continuous movement of multi-axle commercial vehicles due to the presence of major industrial hubs such as Hosur, Attibele, Chandapura, Anekal and Jigani.

NHAI engaged noted geotechnical expert professor GL Sivakumar Babu (retired), formerly of IISc Bengaluru, to recommend protective measures to prevent further soil collapse during excavation. Based on his advice, the contractor has been instructed to provide adequate temporary supports, execute works in stages, ensure proper barricading and signage, and maintain sufficient lighting at the site.

To ease traffic congestion, NHAI said the service road on the left-hand side is being widened and will be resurfaced with a bituminous layer by February 9. Hosur-bound traffic will be diverted within five days, while Bengaluru-bound vehicles will continue to use the left-hand side carriageway.