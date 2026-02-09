Bodybuilder dies by suicide in Bengaluru after girlfriend's engagement

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old bodybuilder and gym trainer has died by suicide after his girlfriend invited him to her wedding with another man. The incident happened in the Mahalakshmipuram police station limits on Saturday.
The victim, Kiran, a resident of Geleyara Balaga, in the death note, blamed his girlfriend and her mother for his death. He was in love with the woman, said to be two years older than him. Both were in love for the last three years.
Eight months ago, the woman is said to have gone to Kiran’s house to speak to his parents about their marriage. His parents said yes to their marriage. She was asked to wait till Kiran’s elder brother got married.
About a fortnight ago, the woman reportedly met Kiran and gave him a wedding invitation card, following which he was under severe depression.
On Saturday, he spoke to his father, Shridar. In the evening, he died by suicide by hanging, police said. “We had come to know about her relationship with another man. When we brought this to the notice of Kiran, he did not believe. Now he has died for her,” said a family member.
“Despite having issues with my left hand, I still worked hard to bring up my children. Kiran did not see my struggle behind their upbringing; he has taken the extreme step for his lover. When she came to our home eight months ago, she told us that her family had around Rs 40 lakh in loans, and most of it was cleared by my son,” Sridhar said. The body was shifted to the Victoria Hospital’s mortuary for the postmortem.
“A case of abetment of suicide under section 108 of BNS has been registered. No arrests have been made yet,” Babasab Nemagoud, DCP (North) said.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, help is available anytime for you or your friends. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas -14416 (24x7) or call, Tata Institute- 02225521111 (Mon-Sat 8 am-10 pm))