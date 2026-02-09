Bodybuilder dies by suicide in Bengaluru after girlfriend's engagement

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old bodybuilder and gym trainer has died by suicide after his girlfriend invited him to her wedding with another man. The incident happened in the Mahalakshmipuram police station limits on Saturday.

The victim, Kiran, a resident of Geleyara Balaga, in the death note, blamed his girlfriend and her mother for his death. He was in love with the woman, said to be two years older than him. Both were in love for the last three years.

Eight months ago, the woman is said to have gone to Kiran’s house to speak to his parents about their marriage. His parents said yes to their marriage. She was asked to wait till Kiran’s elder brother got married.

About a fortnight ago, the woman reportedly met Kiran and gave him a wedding invitation card, following which he was under severe depression.