Canadian woman files complaint after masseur allegedly misbehaved with her in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 44-year-old Canadian national, said to be a delegate of Canadian government, filed a complaint with Vidhana Soudha police accusing a therapist at a five-star luxury hotel in the Central Business District (CBD) of behaving inappropriately with her when she had gone for a massage. The Canadian woman was in the city to attend a conference.

The incident came to light after a person, identified as Surya Pratap Rana, posted about the woman’s ordeal on X. He tagged Bengaluru City Police on Friday in a video post recorded while speaking to the hotel staff. Police replied to the post, seeking the exact location of the incident and contact number.

“She alleges that during the session, the therapist behaved inappropriately, crossed professional boundaries, and at one point left her exposed and unclothed with the door open, causing extreme distress and humiliation. When she confronted him, she was threatened into silence. Shaken and in shock, she sought help. Management allegedly attempted to downplay the incident. The FIR has been registered and we are going to sue the hotel and all the culprits along with the management for harassment,” the post read.

“The incident happened two days ago. A case of assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty has been registered against the accused,” DCP (Central) Akshay M Hakay said.

Another officer privy to the investigation said the hotel has refunded Rs 7,000 to the victim. “The victim claims she paid Rs 10,000 for the massage. No arrests have been made yet,” the officer added. Further investigations are on.