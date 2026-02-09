DK DC relaxes DM notification, allows KSRTC buses into Mangaluru city centre

MANGALURU: In a significant move aimed at strengthening public transport in Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V has relaxed long-standing District Magistrate (DM) notifications issued in 1991 and 1993, allowing Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses to operate freely in the city’s central areas.

According to the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, the relaxation applies to all KSRTC buses and has been granted in the public interest, keeping in mind the convenience of city residents, students, women passengers, and patients visiting government hospitals. The decision is also intended to encourage greater use of public transport, reduce reliance on private vehicles, and improve commuter safety.

The earlier DM notifications, dated January 5, 1991, and April 6, 1993, had restricted the entry of new KSRTC and private city buses into the central business district, particularly around the State Bank area, citing traffic congestion on narrow roads. These restrictions, enforced through the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), remained in force for over three decades.