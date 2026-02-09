DK DC relaxes DM notification, allows KSRTC buses into Mangaluru city centre

MANGALURU: In a significant move aimed at strengthening public transport in Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V has relaxed long-standing District Magistrate (DM) notifications issued in 1991 and 1993, allowing Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses to operate freely in the city’s central areas.
According to the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, the relaxation applies to all KSRTC buses and has been granted in the public interest, keeping in mind the convenience of city residents, students, women passengers, and patients visiting government hospitals. The decision is also intended to encourage greater use of public transport, reduce reliance on private vehicles, and improve commuter safety.
The earlier DM notifications, dated January 5, 1991, and April 6, 1993, had restricted the entry of new KSRTC and private city buses into the central business district, particularly around the State Bank area, citing traffic congestion on narrow roads. These restrictions, enforced through the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), remained in force for over three decades.
Welcoming the decision, Rajesh Shetty, Divisional Controller of KSRTC’s Mangaluru Division, said the relaxation would significantly improve city bus operations. “Due to the restrictions, we were not permitted to operate buses beyond points such as Mallikatta, KPT, Lady Hill, and surrounding areas. This rendered several routes operationally unviable. With this relaxation, KSRTC buses can now enter the central business district, enabling us to serve commuters more effectively,” he said.
He added that the move would also help KSRTC deploy the electric buses expected to be introduced in the city in the near future.
Sources said traffic patterns and commuter needs have changed considerably over the years, particularly following the implementation of the Shakti scheme, which provides free travel for women. The relaxation is expected to help meet the growing demand for public transport.
The decision follows years of demands from KSRTC to revoke or ease the restrictions, which had been a longstanding point of contention between the state-run transport corporation and private bus operators.