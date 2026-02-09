GBA identifies 463 stray dog feeding spots, feeders rue random selection

BENGALURU: While all five corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) have identified a total of 463 ‘dog feeding spots’ in their jurisdictions, animal lovers and feeders rue that the spots were randomly selected and the exercise was not conducted scientifically. They argue that dogs are territorial in nature and need multiple feeding spots, even if they belong to the same area, and the spots must be identified in association with feeders and animal lovers.

Animal feeders said in many areas, the spots are on busy main roads, next to garbage dumping spots, urination spots and vacant sites. Bengaluru-based animal activist Arun Prasad said the total identified spots in the city are miniscule and took a dig at the GBA, stating that the exercise was on the lines of setting up Indira Canteens, which were opened in every ward, irrespective of whether people would come there to eat.

Objecting to the randomly marked dog feeding spots, Prasad said they are not identified as per the court order and that GBA took up the entire exercise just to show some compliance with the order.