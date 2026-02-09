Indian indie scene optimistic about Arijit Singh's 'Indie'pendenent path

Since the 2013 hit ballad Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 left everyone misty-eyed and catapulted him to superstardom, Arijit Singh’s voice has made us believe in love and broken our hearts many times over. Capturing the elation of chasing dreams in Illahi, the longing of separation in Agar Tum Saath Ho and leaving behind the bittersweetness of goodbyes with Channa Mereya – if there’s one voice that left its trace across the last decade’s Bollywood music, it’s Singh’s. So when he announced his retirement from playback singing last week, all hell broke loose, with rumours abounding and the who’s who of the film industry requesting that he reconsider or coming in support. The independent music scene, however, is greeting this move with optimism for what it means to have the playback singer venturing in their direction.

While quitting playback music when you’re the number one Indian artiste, may be unprecedented, Karthik Chennoji Rao, an independent musician and Kannada playback singer, notes that fatigue is not all that uncommon. “The industry is difficult to navigate and people get disillusioned. I know local artistes who have taken a step back from playback singing because it got too much. I see this as a logical step forward.”

At an industry level, some hope this brings more film music fans into indie music and much-needed investment, even as indie music has grown in popularity among young audiences and nurtured big acts like Hanumankind, Lifafa, Peter Cat Recording Co, in recent years. “Indie music has always overshadowed playback, being a niche within the industry. When big names come in, it could open up new avenues for big labels and anyone with the capital. This can boost the music economy where the financial burden [of making, producing, promoting music] still falls on the artiste,” says Joel Sakkari, aka, ‘Sakre’.