KSRTC warns FIR for illegal removal of ads displayed on buses

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has directed officials to initiate police action, including filing First Information Report (FIRs) against those involved in illegal removal of advertisements displayed on its buses.

KSRTC said some individuals have been illegally tearing off advertisements on public buses, terming such acts unlawful and warned against it. The corporation said public objections or complaints related to advertisements must be submitted in writing and examined as per the terms of the contract before any action is taken.

KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha said they will follow Advertisement Standards Council of India (ASCI) Code henceforth. Following directions from Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, the corporation has already instructed contractors to remove all direct or indirect advertisements promoting tobacco consumption by February 15.

The directive issued on February 7 also asks that bus stand staff, drivers and other employees be sensitised about the issue and given clear instructions on handling complaints related to advertisements. KSRTC has further asked officials to take necessary action and submit compliance reports.