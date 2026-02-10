Cellphone helps crack jewellery heist in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Madanayakanahalli police busted a gang that robbed a jewellery shop at gunpoint in broad daylight on January 27 after one of the accused dropped his mobile phone while fleeing the spot. The police arrested five men from Rajasthan and seized gold ornaments weighing 9.1 grams, worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Ankith Nath (30), a street vendor; Anoop Singh (30) who works in a cloth store; Ravi Rao (28) who works in a jewellery shop; Anoop Ram (23), a waiter and Arun (31), a construction worker – all natives of Rajasthan. Another accused is absconding.

According to the police, the accused barged into Ramdev Jewellers near the main road in Dasanapura on the evening of January 27. They allegedly threatened the jewellery shop owner’s two sons by brandishing a pistol and decamped with gold rings, a few other ornaments and Rs 50,000 cash. The incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV camera.

During the investigation, the police found a mobile phone that was dropped by Anoop Singh while fleeing the spot. This led to his arrest in the city, and during interrogation, he revealed details about the other accused.

Further probe revealed that Ankith, who was residing in the Dasanapura, worked as a samosa vendor. Dreaming of becoming rich overnight, he allegedly planned to target jewellery shops and kept a close watch on the shop for a month. He shared the plan with Anoop Singh, who works and stays in Kothanur. The duo later contacted other associates in Rajasthan and asked them to come to the city to execute the plan.