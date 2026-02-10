Eater Eaten director Uday Brahma on 'making' his dream come true

Sometimes, dreams do come true. It was one such instance for up-and-coming filmmaker Uday Brahma, whose Kannada short film Eater Eaten, a surreal body horror, presented by Puneeth Rajkumar Audio, has been quietly unsettling viewers and recently caught the attention of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who was in the city for the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes). Kashyap, after watching the short film, shared a promotional post about it, bringing national attention to Brahma’s work.

Recalling the moment they met, the visual artist says, “Kashyap was in Bengaluru and as soon as we (the movie team) got to know about it, we visited him at a shooting location in the city. While he was returning after the shoot, we requested him to take a look at our work. After watching it, he called me to his caravan, and said, ‘Wow, how did you guys make this piece? It’s so fresh.’”

According to him, to see Kashyap getting struck by the film’s visual language alongside the acknowledgement was nothing short of a surreal surprise. “He told me every frame feels like a painting. He called it absurd in a good way and offered to share it with other filmmakers,” Brahma told CE.