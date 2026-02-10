In For Some Headspace: Growing third spaces help Bengalureans unwind & reconnect

Ever felt like you need some space, away from work, the mundanity of home, the familiarity of clubs and restaurants – all to feel a bit distant from the chaos of life? As a city always on the go, Bengaluru is now witnessing people opening up their homes and borrowed spaces to strangers to unwind and connect to disconnect. Deepali Dwarakanath, founder of Third Space Collective, explains, “A third space is a place with no agenda, no filters for entry and just a room to belong, like the ‘katte’ where our grandparents gathered each evening with neighbours and friends, creating community through simple, consistent presence. That’s what Bengaluru is missing today.” Her gatherings, initially a personal response to the loneliness of a crowded city, soon became spaces where anyone craving connection could feel at home.

Yash Koppikar, founder of 3rdSpace Indiranagar, seconds that sentiment, as he adds, “What our grandparents had with kattes and community gatherings has been replaced by apartment complexes or pubs, where talking and sharing are minimal.” His calling was to build a scaled-down alternative – events capped at under 35 people, where conversation felt possible, even for those uncomfortable speaking in large crowds. “I’m from Bengaluru, but I went to the UK and came back to find that all my friends had moved out. At 26, it suddenly seemed like a reset of making friends,” he shares. Hence, he ended up creating an all-inclusive kind of event space. Apart from unwinding to read a book or simply being by yourself, people can also host events with strangers on different genres.

The appeal of third spaces is all about seeking peace, especially with Bengaluru’s embracing nature to draw newcomers looking for experiences beyond breweries and networking events, as well as long-time residents hoping to rediscover a version of the city that feels like home. “Because of my odd shifts, I don’t get to interact with people much during the week. So, for me, weekends become intentional, a chance to slow down, read, talk or simply sit with others without obligation. It’s a better investment of time than doing things alone,” Divya Shankar, a customer success manager, says.

Shankar, who has been to various kinds of third spaces, notes why she prefers curated/ticketed third spaces over open ones because curating the people removes hesitation for first-timers and people who are a little anxious. Knowing that similar-minded people will be there takes away any qualms about attending. With a blend of people with different personalities, these third spaces also create room for introverts and extroverts alike. “There are a lot of myths that introverts don’t have anything to add to the conversations and such. In curated and safe third spaces, introverts also want to speak because they know no one will judge them,” Shankar shares.