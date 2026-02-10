Karnataka govt reined BMRCL in to pause metro fare hike, claims Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Claiming that the decision to withhold the increase in Namma Metro fares was made by the state government, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar here on Monday clarified that until the new Fare Fixation Committee (FCC) is set up, no authority, neither the Centre, nor the state, or BMRCL has the power to revise the fares.

Addressing a press meet at Vidhana Soudha after chairing a meeting on the issue, the DCM said that instructions have been given to the BMRCL officials to recalculate the fixed formula before proposing the hike.

“The proposal for fare hike has to be based on the Operation Maintenance Repair (OMR cost), variable Consumer Price Index (CPI), staff cost, per unit cost, and energy expenses,” he said. “We are fighting for the people; both the Metro and the people should survive.

The state has given Rs 5,066 crore, including loan repayment, towards the Namma Metro project”, he said. “Fare hike does not fall under anyone’s jurisdiction as it comes under FFC. Earlier, the state government was part of this committee. Now, it does not,” he replied to a query.

“The central government may have written a letter asking them to stop the fare hike. But they are not allowed to do this. If they say under which law or act they wrote the letter, let us accept it. If this needs to be decided afresh, then a new FFC should be formed,” he said.

“When I discussed the issue with the Metro Corporation, subject matter experts, and central experts in other states said the central government has no authority to make such a recommendation until a new FFC is formed.