Two injured due to suspected LPG cylinder blast in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two people were seriously injured after a major fire broke out allegedly due to a suspected LPG cylinder blast at a house here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 7 pm on Monday in Manjunath Layout in the city's K R Puram area, they said.

Poornima (46), the house owner, and Venkatesh (40), a tenant from a neighbouring house, sustained severe burn injuries in the explosion.

According to police, preliminary information suggested that a strong smell of gas emanated from one of the houses, following which Venkatesh alerted Poornima about the suspected leak.

When she reached the spot and opened the house, the explosion occurred after the light was switched on, triggering a massive fire, a senior police officer said.