BWSSB to install mini water tanks in select areas in Bengaluru ahead of summer

BENGALURU: Ahead of summer, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) said it has ramped up preparations to effectively manage water demand and address potential scarcity in specific pockets of the city.

BWSSB Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar on Tuesday said the board is fully prepared to tackle the season’s challenges. He chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials to assess summer preparedness.

After the meeting, he stated that the Board has already identified high-density areas and localities likely to face water shortage. To mitigate this and ensure free access to drinking water for residents, the Board has decided to instal mini water tanks in identified locations.

Manohar issued strict instructions regarding the logistics of filling these tanks and emphasised that priority must be given to BWSSB’s own tankers and ‘Sanchari Cauvery’ mobile tankers. He said private tankers should be rented only as a last resort.

Warning against any negligence in management of summer shortage, Manohar instructed all chief engineers, assistant executive engineers and water inspectors to move out of their offices and remain on the field to manage the situation.

“Officials must visit their respective jurisdictions daily, assess the ground reality, and ensure that water reaches the identified areas without fail,” he asserted.