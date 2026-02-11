Halasuru police arrest 18 for cheating using electronic gadgets in Army Group C exam

BENGALURU: The Halasuru police arrested 18 candidates for alleged malpractice in an Army recruitment examination using electronic gadgets on Sunday at the 515 Army Base Workshop in Halasuru.

According to a complaint filed by SS Jyotirlingam, Colonel and Security Officer for the Commandant and Managing Director of the 515 Army Base Workshop, a direct recruitment written examination (2025–26) for Group ‘C’ posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) under Civil Defence Employment Recruitment was conducted at the workshop on February 8 between 10 am and 12 noon.

During the examination, officials caught 18 candidates cheating with the intention of securing government jobs by using electronic devices, that were recovered from the candidates.

The invigilators noticed a few candidates whispering during the test and conducted checks. The accused candidates allegedly took photographs of the question paper as soon as they received it and sent it to people outside the examination centre on WhatsApp. The answers were dictated through Bluetooth devices during the exam.

The accused identified as Surender, Sandeep, Monty, Anuj, Ajay Kumar, Sumit, Rahul, Aman, Ankit, Vikas, Yogesh, Aman Redu, Rajat, Ankit, Vinay, Aman Kumar, Manish and Prashant, are all natives of Haryana. Gadgets were found in bags kept outside the examination hall belonging to Aman and Rajat. The police have seized three mobile phones, 12 Bluetooth devices, and several other electronic items from the accused. All the 18 accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.