Motive for techie’s murder not yet known: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday said the motive behind the murder of 37-year-old software engineer Chandan Kumar, a native of Nelamangala near Bengaluru who was shot dead in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, is not yet known. He said the Canadian police are probing the case.

The minister was speaking to reporters after meeting Chandan’s bereaved parents and family at Thayalgoundanahalli in Nelamangala taluk. Chandan was working as a project director in Toronto and was known among the Kannada community there for his professional achievements and helpful nature.

“He was killed, and the police are probing the matter. I have spoken to his friends in Canada. The investigation will reveal the exact reasons and facts behind the incident,” Parameshwara said.

He added that Chandan’s body has been embalmed and will be kept to enable friends and members of the Kannada community in Canada to pay their respects on Wednesday. Tentatively, the body is expected to arrive in Bengaluru on Saturday.

“After the body arrives at the airport, the government will extend all possible help to the family. The Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police will coordinate the necessary arrangements here,” he said, reiterating that there is no information yet on the motive behind the killing.

“I express my condolences and pray for his soul. He was the only son of his parents. I am deeply saddened by this incident and pray that his family is able to cope with this tragedy,” he added. Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy also spoke to Chandan’s father, Nandan Kumar, over the phone and condoled the death of his son.