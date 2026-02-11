Seven years after NGT orders, Karnataka yet to restore Bellandur, Varthur lakes

BENGALURU: Despite a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order seven years ago, and two reminders five years ago, the Karnataka government is yet to desilt, rejuvenate and revive Bellandur and Varthur lakes.

The two lakes made global news because of a high level of pollutants, frothing and fire. Agitated with the snail-paced work and government agencies blaming each other, experts and former NGT-appointed committee members have now sought a detailed report of expenses and work done. They are also looking at approaching NGT again.

On January 15, a team of experts met Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner P Manivannan and Chairman NA Haris and submitted a memorandum to protect the two water bodies. The BDA is the custodian of the two lakes.

The experts pointed to unscientific inlet design, due to which sewage in entering storm water drains (SWD) and flowing into the lakes. They also pointed to silt entering the lakes, which negates all work done so far.

“There is a lack of transparency and accountability, particularly with Rs 576 crore kept in BBMP’s escrow account for rejuvenation of the two lakes. The deterioration of water quality is evident, as water hyacinth and other invasive species can be seen in large areas. Reduction in the rajakaluve’s width and encroachments continue to be a concern,” said Jagadish Reddy, Bellandur and Varthur lakes warden.

Prof TV Ramachandra from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc, and former committee member, said some desilting was done at Bellandur lake, but was stopped due to fund crunch. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is yet to fill lakes with treated water.