Seven years after NGT orders, Karnataka yet to restore Bellandur, Varthur lakes

BENGALURU: Despite a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order seven years ago, and two reminders five years ago, the Karnataka government is yet to desilt, rejuvenate and revive Bellandur and Varthur lakes.
The two lakes made global news because of a high level of pollutants, frothing and fire. Agitated with the snail-paced work and government agencies blaming each other, experts and former NGT-appointed committee members have now sought a detailed report of expenses and work done. They are also looking at approaching NGT again.
On January 15, a team of experts met Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner P Manivannan and Chairman NA Haris and submitted a memorandum to protect the two water bodies. The BDA is the custodian of the two lakes.
The experts pointed to unscientific inlet design, due to which sewage in entering storm water drains (SWD) and flowing into the lakes. They also pointed to silt entering the lakes, which negates all work done so far.
“There is a lack of transparency and accountability, particularly with Rs 576 crore kept in BBMP’s escrow account for rejuvenation of the two lakes. The deterioration of water quality is evident, as water hyacinth and other invasive species can be seen in large areas. Reduction in the rajakaluve’s width and encroachments continue to be a concern,” said Jagadish Reddy, Bellandur and Varthur lakes warden.
Prof TV Ramachandra from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc, and former committee member, said some desilting was done at Bellandur lake, but was stopped due to fund crunch. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is yet to fill lakes with treated water.
Despite High Court orders, the government has not cleared illegal colonies around the lakes and the pipeline running through Varthur Lake. The government must come out with a white paper on work done and amount spent, he said.
UV Singh, former committee member, added that work has slowed down after the committee was dissolved. As the assigned task is not completed, all the money spent so far is wasted. Work done should be thoroughly reviewed and completed, he said.
The former committee members pointed out that BBMP and BWSSB have been unable to arrest the flow of contaminated water into the two lakes from slums, SWDs and underground drains, despite the creation of diversion channels.
Rahul Priyadarshi, BWSSB engineer, said: “No treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) is entering the two lakes. It is diverted through channels downstream to Dakshin Pinakini and Kolar. We built a 458MLD capacity STP, of which a 248MLD STP is being upgraded at Bellandur Lake. Another 90MLD STP has been set up in Bellandur Ammanikere. A 25MLD STP at Varthur Lake is yet to come up. It is delayed because of land issues.”
BDA engineer member HR Shantarajanna said they wrote to BBMP in April 2025 to take over Varthur Lake, but BBMP refused, citing financial constraints. They also demanded a walkway and construction of a bandh, which is in violation of committee orders. BDA was told to only desilt the lakes, he said. In case of Bellandur, pending 20 per cent desilting will be completed by May 2026, and the lake will be handed over to BBMP.