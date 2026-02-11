Where there's a wheel: Bengalureans are now using unicycles to commute

If you visit Basavanagudi on a Sunday morning, chances are high that you will see a small group gathered around for an activity unusual to many Bengalureans. But for people who are always on the lookout to do something new during the weekend, this weekly ritual of free unicycle training sessions, hosted by the RAD Unicycle Community, could be a perfect fit!

Founded by Kiran Makam, the company began as a simple effort to introduce people to a new way of moving through the city, away from the chaos of traffic. “We started using electric unicycles in Cubbon Park around 2022. People would ask how it worked and whether they could try it. That curiosity is what led us to start teaching free of cost,” Makam recalls their journey.

Unlike their manual counterparts, these electric unicycles are self-balancing personal mobility vehicles powered by motors and batteries. Designed for short-distance commutes, they usually address everyday urban challenges like traffic congestion, parking hassles and pollution, but not many are aware of this way of commuting, says Makam. “Nearly 70 per cent of city commutes are under 15-20 kilometres. These unicycles are ideal for that,” he points out, adding, “The best part is you don’t need parking and you’re not stuck in traffic.”

For many who want to try it out, the intimidating part could be thoughts of the millions of ways it could go wrong, ending up getting hurt. But despite how intimidating they may look, learning to ride one isn’t as difficult as it appears, Makam notes. “It usually takes two to three sessions for most people. We’ve even had someone learn the basics in under 15 minutes,” he shares. According to him, riding an electric unicycle is more about understanding feedback than balance. “Forward and backward movement is handled by the wheel itself. You just learn how to control direction and distribute your weight. In most cases, the fall happens to the wheel, not the person,” he further explains.

Looking back at the two years, running the sessions hasn’t been without challenges for the team. Finding accessible public spaces and navigating regulations has been a constant hurdle, prompting them to move from Cubbon Park to Basavanagudi.