BJP to focus on micro-management to sweep GBA polls

BENGALURU: The BJP leadership is set to rely on micro-management to win the polls to the five city corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

The number of wards has gone up from 198 under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Plaike (BBMP) to 369.

Unlike the previous instance, the alliance with JDS will prevent the BJP from contesting from all the wards. The JDS presence in Bengaluru, however, is limited unlike the Old Mysuru region.

In 2015, out of 198 wards, BJP won 101 seats, including one independent councillor. “Wherever BJP won, we will field our candidates. This strategy will also apply to JDS, which had won around 14 seats. However, there are a large number of pockets, where BJP came second. We will rely on micro-management to take these seats too,” said a senior BJP leader.

In some wards, in the previous polls, BJP and JDS candidates had close contests and in those areas it may be a challenge for the alliance to choose the candidates. In the recent polls to corporations in Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad, micro management strategy had worked for the BJP.

Sources said that the party will assign booth level teams to reach out to voters. “We have a strong team and will reach out to each voter in the wards. Since it is an urban region, workers will visit the voters at different times of the day,” sources said.

Ram Madhav, former BJP national general secretary, has been appointed as in-charge of the GBA polls. “We already had one round of meeting with Madhav where he met the BJP MLAs from Bengaluru. In the next meeting, we will focus more on micro management,” said a senior BJP leader. “There will be meetings with JDS leaders as well. We will constitute BJP-JDS coordination committees in wards, corporations as well as at city level,” the leader told The New Indian Express.