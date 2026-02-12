Financier cannot object to seizure of stolen property used as security: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by IIFL Finance Limited, questioning the legality of notices issued by the Kengeri police for providing details of stolen gold pledged to raise loans, and to produce the gold pledged by an officer of Karur Vysya Bank for investigation.

Claiming that it became aware of the alleged fraudulent activities of the accused after receiving the notice, IIFL Finance Limited contended that if the pledged gold is handed over and seized by the investigating agency, it would be left without any subsisting security in respect of the outstanding loan amounts.

“A pledgee or financier holding alleged stolen property cannot object to seizure on the basis of contractual security interest, commercial hardship, or apprehended financial loss, as no person can acquire a better title than that possessed by the pledger. Stolen property does not acquire immunity from seizure by being routed through commercial transactions,” said Justice Suraj Govindaraj, dismissing the petition questioning the notices issued in October 2025.