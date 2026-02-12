Kahaani unfiltered: Life becomes central theme of Ashish Vidyarthi's city event

It was late Friday evening last weekend. Back home after a long day at work, a message popped up on my phone from noted Kannada film director KM Chaitanya; about an evening of stories by Ashish Vidyarthi on the following day.

‘Kahanibaaz - Stories That Heal’ was not something that I would have liked to miss as just the other day I had watched Ashish narrate on an Instagram reel; on people, who without asking, always assure others in difficult times that they are there for them. "Main hoon na,” (I’m there for you) maybe a small language construct, but a life line of assurance from someone who is always available to others but for himself and in the process, ends up being isolated. It’s one thing to narrate, it’s something else to echo someone else’s narrative.

I called up Chaitanya and he said that the 6pm show of ‘Kahanibaaz’ was sold out. “But you could call Ashish. He may help,” he said. It was already 11pm. I dropped Ashish a message and the next morning, he called confirming my ticket for the show.

Ashish entered into the small auditorium – Ministry of Comedy – at Koramangala that evening on February 7 as if he was part of the audience. The narration of his early life, in a barsati (a humble terrace dwelling) on the rooftop of Panna Devi Jain house in Mumbai with his parents was poignant but carried enough warmth to warm up the growing chill inside the air conditioned auditorium.