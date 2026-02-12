Major upgrades under Amrit Bharat scheme to be undertaken at nine Bengaluru railway stations

BENGALURU: Nine key railway stations across Bengaluru are undergoing phased redevelopment under the Centre’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, aimed at transforming them into modern, passenger-friendly transit hubs. South Western Railway (SWR) has been allocated Rs 572 crore in 2025-26, with Rs 468 crore spent till December 2025, according to the Ministry of Railways.

In a reply to an unstarred question by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Bangalore Cantonment, Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR Bengaluru), Yesvantpur, Malleswaram, Whitefield, Krishnarajapuram, Kengeri, Channasandra and Dodballapur stations in the city have been identified under the scheme.

The redevelopment focuses on improving station access, enhancing waiting halls and toilets, constructing wider foot over bridges and air concourses, and providing lifts, escalators and Divyangjan-friendly facilities. The plan also includes parking upgrades, multimodal integration, kiosks under ‘One Station One Product’, executive lounges and landscaping.

At Yesvantpur, civil works for the east-side arrival plaza, elevated road and multi-level car parking have been completed. Finishing works and structural development of the west-side station building are currently in progress. Bangalore Cantonment has seen completion of a 24-metre-wide diversion road, training centre and structural work of the south-side building, with further finishing works and foot over bridge construction under way.