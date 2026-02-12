Man dies after being assaulted for coughing in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old man, who was was suffering from asthma and was assaulted by his neighbours over his constant coughing, succumbed at a hospital on Tuesday night.

The deceased, Vinod Kumar Shaini, had sustained severe neck injuries in the incident that took place in Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru on February 7. He hailed from Rajasthan and was a resident of Ketaganahalli village in Bidadi. Shaini was employed at a transport company.

The police said on the evening of February 7, Vinod Kumar was coughing loudly when his neighbours allegedly picked a quarrel with him. The argument escalated and he was pushed and assaulted. During the assault, he sustained severe swelling on his neck. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bidadi, where he underwent surgery. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night.

The police added that the exact cause of death will be ascertained after receiving the post-mortem report. The Bidadi police in Bengaluru South district have registered an unnatural death case under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).