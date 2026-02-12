Techie kills retired Navy captain dad, dentist mom in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 60-year-old retired Navy captain and his 55-year-old wife were stabbed to death allegedly by their son over a family dispute at their residence in Vignan Nagar in HAL police station limits on Wednesday morning.

The deceased are Naveen Chandra Bhat and his wife, Dr Shyamala Bhat, a dentist. The accused, Rohan Chandra Bhat (33), a software engineer, has been arrested.

According to the police, Rohan attacked his parents with a kitchen knife around 7.30 am at Villa No. 112 in Adarsh Vista. They sustained injuries in the abdomen and other parts of the body. The duo were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where they were declared dead around 8.15 am. The exact motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Based on a complaint filed by Dr Madhavi Nair, a neighbour and a doctor at a private hospital, a murder case has been registered against Rohan at the HAL police station. He was later taken into police custody after being produced before the jurisdictional court.

The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary at Bowring Hospital. The couple’s daughter is travelling from the United States, and the autopsy will be conducted after her arrival, an officer said.