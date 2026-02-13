6,600 vendors to get ID cards in East, North Corporations in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The East and North City Corporations have begun distributing identity cards to thousands of street vendors under the Karnataka Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

In East City limits, 2,157 street vendors were identified through a survey. Of these, steps have been taken to issue identity cards to 1,800 vendors. Commissioner DS Ramesh on Thursday symbolically distributed ID cards to 30 vendors and directed officials to ensure that the remaining cards are distributed through community resource persons.

Stressing the need to streamline vending activities, Ramesh instructed officials to jointly inspect identified vending zones along with the Traffic Police, corporation officials and street vendors’ associations to ensure they do not cause traffic congestion.

He directed that vending zones be finalised through a formal notification after verification and that No Objection Certificates (NOCs) be obtained from the Traffic Police before establishing any zone. He also suggested identifying new vending zones wherever necessary.

Meanwhile, in North City limits, 4,445 street vendors were identified through a survey conducted between September 20, 2024, and January 6, 2025. Additional Commissioner (Development) R Latha launched the distribution drive at Yelahanka, symbolically handing over ID cards to 20 vendors. Officials said identity cards will be distributed to all identified vendors at their respective business locations.