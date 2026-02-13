Bangalore Turf Club to move to Kunigal stud farm, law dept to study SIR

BENGALURU: In a major decision, the Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved shifting Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) to Kunigal Stud Farm in Tumakuru district, allotting 110 acres of land for 29 years on lease at 2 per cent of the annual profit to the Public Works Department.
The BTC also has to pay its previous dues and shift operations to Kunigal Stud Farm, that was in procession of the animal husbandry department, in a period of two years.
Briefing the press, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil informed that BTC, which is spread across 83.14 acres in the heart of the IT capital and in the vicinity of Vidhana Soudha, will be preserved and protected as a lung space. BTC will retain 4 acres housing the heritage building and clubhouse.
The Mysuru Maharajas had given the land to BTC on September 9, 1923, which PWD took over. The lease period was ceased on December 31, 2009, with the annual lease amount at Rs 25.94 lakh.
The Public Accounts Committee had raised the objection that since January 1, 2010, the lease amount was not revised, causing financial loss to the government, he explained. Now BTC has to pay 2 per cent of its annual income since 2010, by deducting the annual lease amount to the PWD, he added.
Law dept to study legal aspects of SIR
In the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent order that it will not allow any impediment to the process of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls taken up by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the cabinet decided to seek the opinion of the law department as to how to go about it.
“Cabinet discussed the procedure, modalities and legal aspects. It decided to entrust the law department to study the consequences and come back with a report, including recommendations, in a fortnight,” Patil said.
He further clarified that the cabinet did not come to any conclusion with regard to the SIR and will take a call only after receiving the law department’s report.
Budget on March 6
The Cabinet decided to hold the budget session for 14 days between March 6 and 27. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be presenting his 17th budget on March 6.
Other decisions
Issue a pair of shoes and socks to government school students of Class I to X at Rs 104 crore
Smart cards to women utilising ‘Shakti’ guarantee for free travel in government buses
Setting up a gene bank to preserve desi seeds at the University of Horticultural Sciences at Bagalkot at Rs 11.12 crore
Public can directly avail free treatment under government scheme in four hospitals —
St John’s, MS Ramaiah, KIMS and Dr Ambedkar Medical College without reference of government hospitals