Bangalore Turf Club to move to Kunigal stud farm, law dept to study SIR

BENGALURU: In a major decision, the Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved shifting Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) to Kunigal Stud Farm in Tumakuru district, allotting 110 acres of land for 29 years on lease at 2 per cent of the annual profit to the Public Works Department.

The BTC also has to pay its previous dues and shift operations to Kunigal Stud Farm, that was in procession of the animal husbandry department, in a period of two years.

Briefing the press, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil informed that BTC, which is spread across 83.14 acres in the heart of the IT capital and in the vicinity of Vidhana Soudha, will be preserved and protected as a lung space. BTC will retain 4 acres housing the heritage building and clubhouse.

The Mysuru Maharajas had given the land to BTC on September 9, 1923, which PWD took over. The lease period was ceased on December 31, 2009, with the annual lease amount at Rs 25.94 lakh.

The Public Accounts Committee had raised the objection that since January 1, 2010, the lease amount was not revised, causing financial loss to the government, he explained. Now BTC has to pay 2 per cent of its annual income since 2010, by deducting the annual lease amount to the PWD, he added.