Bengaluru techie killed parents for not funding his venture

BENGALURU: THE investigation into the double murder, in which a former software engineer allegedly killed his father, a retired Indian Navy Captain, and his mother, a dentist, has revealed that the killings were allegedly triggered after the couple refused to give him money to start his own venture and reportedly scolded him over his unemployment.

The accused, Rohan Chandra Bhat (34), was working as a software engineer in the U.S. and returned to Bengaluru three years ago, after which he did not take up employment. He stayed separately from his parents in Varthur. He approached his parents for financial support, often leading to quarrels.

On Tuesday night, Rohan allegedly went to his parents’ house - Naveen Chandra Bhat (60) and Dr Shyamala Bhat (55) , located in Adarsh Vista in Vignan Nagar, and requested Rs 4 lakh to fund a project.

He reportedly asked for the money again on Wednesday morning, but they refused. He claimed that his parents frequently scolded him for being unemployed, which triggered him to stab them. Naveen, though severely injured managed to come out of the house. Neighbours rushed him and Shyamala to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Rohan remained home after committing the crime. The police said, the couple’s refusal to give him money and the recurring disputes may have led Roahn to stab them to death.