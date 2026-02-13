Bengaluru West Corporation chief goes door-to-door, verifies draft electoral rolls

BENGALURU: Bengaluru West City Corporation Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV on Thursday said adherence to ward boundaries specified in the official notification is mandatory regarding the corporation elections. He was addressing a meeting to discuss the standard operating procedure for the verification of draft electoral rolls within the corporation limits.

Rajendra said all wards, especially the bifurcated ones, must be physically inspected and verified on the basis of information in the draft electoral rolls. “The electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers have been instructed to conduct a meticulous review to ensure that no errors or omissions occur,” he added.

The commissioner also visited households in Malleswaram along with the division’s revenue officials, including revenue officer M Shrinivas, to verify the draft electoral rolls.

Additional commissioner (revenue) Manjunath Swamy instructed officials to conduct door-to-door verification in cases where an assembly electoral roll has been partially divided among more than one ward. He added that instances where members of the same family have been allocated to different polling booths should be rectified.

The meeting was attended by joint commissioners Aarti Anand and Sangappa, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, revenue officers, assistant revenue officers and staff of the revenue department of West City Corporation.