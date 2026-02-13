Drishtee Ghosh bags Bengaluru Rural chess title

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Drishtee Ghosh clinched the title at the 58th BRDCA (Bangalore Rural District Chess Association) Open Category Rapid Chess Tournament-2026, with 335 players participating across various categories.

In the Open category, Drishtee Ghosh emerged champion with a commanding performance of six-and-a-half points. Pratitee Bordoloi, also representing Karnataka, secured the second position with six points, while Pranav A J finished third. Meera Singhal won the Best Female Player (above 41 years) title while Sarumathi S secured the Best Female Player (Above 21 years) title.

Among the special prize winners, Sheshasayanam G was adjudged Best Veteran (above 61), while Santhosh Kumar B S won the Best Veteran (above 51) title. Meera Singhal claimed the Best Female (above 41) prize and Sarumathi S secured the Best Female (above 21) title. Sanav Ashok and Samagnaa Shetty were recognised as the youngest boy and girl participants, respectively.