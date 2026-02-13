Nandi Hills to remain closed on Valentines Day

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Plans for a romantic Valentine’s Day at the picturesque Nandi Hills are set to turn sour for lovers, with the District Administration issuing a prohibitory order banning visitors on February 14 from 6 am to 6 pm.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner G Prabhu confirmed that the decision was taken to maintain peace and tranquility at the popular tourist spot. “Considering the history of a reported suicide on Valentine’s Day in the past, and following a report from Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey, we have decided to impose this ban,” Prabhu said.

He noted that while Nandi Hills remains open throughout the year, barring New Year’s Day, this additional closure has been enforced specifically to avoid chaos on Valentine’s Day.

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the severe congestion typically faced at the site. “On regular weekends, we see 16,000 to 18,000 tourists arriving with 3,000 to 3,500 two-wheelers and 1,500 to 1,700 four-wheelers. Since there is only one approach road, additional police are already deployed on weekends. Even on normal days, footfall ranges between 5,000 and 6,000 tourists, with 500 to 700 four-wheelers and 1,000 to 1,500 two-wheelers,” he explained.