Nandi Hills to remain closed on Valentines Day

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Plans for a romantic Valentine’s Day at the picturesque Nandi Hills are set to turn sour for lovers, with the District Administration issuing a prohibitory order banning visitors on February 14 from 6 am to 6 pm.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner G Prabhu confirmed that the decision was taken to maintain peace and tranquility at the popular tourist spot. “Considering the history of a reported suicide on Valentine’s Day in the past, and following a report from Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey, we have decided to impose this ban,” Prabhu said.
He noted that while Nandi Hills remains open throughout the year, barring New Year’s Day, this additional closure has been enforced specifically to avoid chaos on Valentine’s Day.
The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the severe congestion typically faced at the site. “On regular weekends, we see 16,000 to 18,000 tourists arriving with 3,000 to 3,500 two-wheelers and 1,500 to 1,700 four-wheelers. Since there is only one approach road, additional police are already deployed on weekends. Even on normal days, footfall ranges between 5,000 and 6,000 tourists, with 500 to 700 four-wheelers and 1,000 to 1,500 two-wheelers,” he explained.
This year, Valentine’s Day coincides with the second Saturday of the month. Authorities anticipate that tourist numbers, including lovers and visitors from across the country, could surge to between 15,000 and 20,000, accompanied by 5,000 to 6,000 four-wheelers.
“This would lead to utter chaos. Given the past incident of a suicide, which made it extremely difficult for the administration and police to even retrieve the mortal remains, we were left with no choice but to clamp prohibitory orders to protect the decorum of the hill,” Prabhu added.
Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey further noted that beyond the risk of overcrowding, the atmosphere is often marred by littering and rowdy behaviour.
“People pollute the environment by throwing plastic and often cause disturbances under the influence of alcohol. With Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday, thousands, particularly couples, were expected to flock here. This necessitated the ban,” he said.