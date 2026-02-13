Residents seek restoration of old parking system on Kamaraj Road in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Residents of Kamaraj Road have raised strong objections after traffic authorities shifted the No Parking boards from the eastern side to the western side of the one-way stretch, forcing vehicles to be parked along the compound wall of a military establishment instead of in front of their homes.

Harish Kumar and Lakshmi Narayana NS, residents of the locality, said the road has functioned as a one-way for more than three decades, with parking traditionally permitted on the left side. “Most of the houses here are 50 to 70 years old and were never constructed with parking space. Roadside parking is our only option,” they said, adding that residents were not consulted before the recent change.

According to them, parking along the eastern side near the military wall had earlier led to safety concerns. “When cars are parked along the wall, it becomes secluded and used for illegal activities such as public drinking and drug abuse. We had previously complained about this, and the parking was shifted back to the residential side,” Kumar said.

Residents alleged that the recent relocation of the No Parking boards was carried out abruptly and without prior discussion with the neighbourhood. They said the move has compelled all residents to shift their vehicles overnight, causing confusion and inconvenience. “Instead of addressing the problem of outsiders occupying spaces for days, the entire parking system has been altered,” Lakshmi Narayana said.

They also pointed out that fast-moving traffic on the one-way road makes it difficult and risky to manoeuvre vehicles out of tightly packed parking spaces.

A joint representation signed by the residents has been submitted from the Kamaraj Road Residents Group to the police, seeking restoration of the earlier parking system and stricter regulation of long-term parking by non-residents.