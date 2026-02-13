Seven, including six students, killed in accident involving multiple vehicles in Bengaluru's Hosakote

BENGALURU: Seven persons, including six students, died on the spot in a horrific accident involving a brand-new XUV700, a two-wheeler and a canter on the access-controlled Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) expressway between Hosakote and Devanahalli on Friday morning between 4.30 am and 4.45 am.

The incident occurred near Kambalipura village in Hosakote taluk, within the limits of Sulibele police station. The six students travelling in the XUV700 were reportedly friends who had set out on a long drive. The seventh victim was a 26-year-old two-wheeler rider who worked as a supervisor at a wholesale market and auction centre for fruits and vegetables.

The XUV700 was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor, a Class 10 student. The vehicle, owned by fruit vendor Azgar Ali, had been registered in April last year. Among the deceased, five were minors.

According to Labhu Ram, Inspector General of Police, Central Range, the accident occurred when the XUV700 first rammed into a two-wheeler travelling ahead of it. The rider died instantly on impact. The SUV then collided with a canter vehicle, which toppled, injuring its driver. All six occupants of the XUV700 died at the scene.

“Investigations will reveal whether those in the XUV700 were under the influence of alcohol,” the officer told the media.

The deceased have been identified as:

A Ashwin Nair, 17, first-year PU student, resident of Kothanur J Ethan George, 17, first-year PU student, from Hulimavu on Hennur Road N Arhaan Sheriff, 16, Class 10 student, resident of HBR Layout A Ayan Ali, 17, Class 10 student, resident of Kothanur G Bharath, 17, Class 10 student, resident of Frazer Town F Farhaan Sheikh, 18, studying SSLC through correspondence, resident of Kammanahalli N Gagan, 26, the motorcyclist, a supervisor, resident of Devanayakanahalli in Channarayapatna

Police said CCTV footage captured the XUV700 being driven at high speed near the Hosakote toll plaza around 4.15 am.

Sulibele police have registered a case (FIR No. 28/2026) under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by negligence) and Section 281 (rash driving on a public way).

Further investigations are under way.