Seven killed in accident involving multiple vehicles in Bengaluru's Hosakote

BENGALURU: Seven people were killed in a major road accident involving an SUV, a two-wheeler and a truck on the Hosakote–Devanahalli highway near M Satyavara village in Hosakote taluk on Friday morning.

According to police, six of the victims were travelling in the SUV, while the seventh was riding the two-wheeler. The driver of the SUV reportedly lost control of the vehicle, first hitting the two-wheeler and then crashing into a truck. All seven persons are said to have died on the spot due to the impact of the collision.

Local residents who witnessed the accident immediately informed the police. Officers who arrived at the scene had a difficult time removing the bodies from the badly damaged SUV.

"The identities of the deceased are being ascertained. It is said all of them were residents of Kothanur and were going towards Devanahalli side. The details of the two-wheeler rider is also being obtained. Over speeding by the SUV driver is suspected to be the reason for the horrific accident," said an officer.

The Bengaluru Rural district police have registered a case and have begun an investigation into the incident. Further investigations are on.