SUV zooms with man on bonnet in Bengaluru, driver held

BENGALURU: The SUV driver, who drove off for nearly a km with a man clinging to the bonnet of his vehicle during a road rage incident, was arrested. The incident happened on Old Airport Road in Halasuru police station limits on Wednesday afternoon.

The accused has been identified as Suresh (52), a resident of Pulakeshinagar and a property manager at an apartment complex. The victim, Nanjunda (32), a goods vehicle driver and flower vendor, is a resident of Thyagarajanagar.

Nanjunda was returning from Hoskote with his relative, Manoj K, after purchasing flowers in a goods vehicle. After crossing Trinity Junction around 12.45 pm, he put on the right indicator to take a turn. Suresh, who was behind the goods vehicle, honked repeatedly. When Nanjunda indicated that he intended to turn right, Suresh reportedly drove along his vehicle and abused him before speeding away.

Nanjunda later confronted Suresh when the latter stopped near the CB Road Junction. He allegedly stood in front of the SUV to make it stop, but Suresh attempted to run him over. Nanjunda fell onto the bonnet of the vehicle. Suresh sped up to the ASC Centre & College. He stopped the vehicle only after the public intervened.

The police registered a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) and other sections against Suresh. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.