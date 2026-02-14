Apprenticeship to be part of BA, BSc soon, says Karnataka Higher Edu Minister Sudhakar

BENGALURU: Minister of Higher Education Dr MC Sudhakar announced that the employment-oriented Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) will soon be extended to students studying arts and science too. It is now available only for commerce students.

Inaugurating a one-day workshop at Jnanajyoti Auditorium for commerce students, who have completed two years of study in finance, banking, logistics, e-commerce and retail sectors, he said, “The programme is aligned with industry requirements. Similar employment-oriented curriculum models will be introduced for BSc, BA students to meet sectoral skill needs.”

Sudhakar shared that the AEDP degree courses launched in the academic year 2024–25 are shaping students to be job-ready professionals. He said, “Students will complete their fourth and fifth semester in industry settings, which will strengthen their career prospects.”

He stated that after Karnataka implemented AEDP, the University Grants Commission adopted the model for nationwide implementation. He recalled presenting the concept on a national platform, capturing the attention of the UGC leadership and inspired broader adoption.