Bengaluru-based NGO launches garden fair to empower people with disabilities

BENGALURU: The Association of People with Disability (APD) inaugurated its Valentine Garden Fair on Friday, showcasing plants cultivated by people with disabilities and demonstrating how structured horticulture training can translate into sustainable livelihoods. The fair, being held at the APD campus in Doddagubbi, will continue until February 22.

The exhibition features a diverse collection of plants grown by 150 trainees enrolled in APD’s Livelihood Horticulture Residential Training Programme. The display includes orchids, air plants, medicinal herbs, ornamental foliage, fruit saplings, flowering plants and select vegetables. Landscaping models and plant-care techniques are also showcased, offering visitors practical insights into sustainable gardening and the creation of green spaces.

The fair marks the culmination of intensive residential training, during which participants gain hands-on experience in plant identification, cultivation methods and garden management. Trainees are involved in every stage of plant care, from planting saplings and systematic watering to nurturing and maintaining plant health — equipping them with job-ready skills. Inaugurating the event, M Jagadeesh, Additional Director of Horticulture, Lalbagh, highlighted the growing importance of landscaping in both public and private spaces.

All revenue generated from plant sales at the fair will be reinvested into the programme, supporting food, accommodation and skill training for future batches of youth with disabilities. Following the training, APD facilitates employment opportunities for graduates as gardeners and supervisors in residential apartments and schools.