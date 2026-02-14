Pitch-perfect match! Here's how you can 'pitch your friend' this Valentine's Day!

In a time when the search for love is down to split-second impressions of dating profiles, and hot and cold situationships, dates that fall through and ghosting plague a generation – how do you find your person? Maybe your wingperson could help? This is the idea at the core of the ‘pitch a friend’ dating events, quickly gaining popularity in Bengaluru’s dating scene.

The idea is simple: channel the PPT-making skills you acquired at college or work into finding your friend a date, keeping it light and funny. “We call them the ‘pitcher’ and ‘pitch-ee’. The pitcher comes up with presentation or an oral pitch on why they should date their friend,” says Subhay Joshua, the operations manager at Blr Groove Co. He adds with a laugh, “We’ve even had cases with moms coming in and pitching their child like ‘here’s why this guy is husband material’.”

Organisers have been seeing seats quickly fill up, often with people in their early twenties to thirties attending. The appeal, as Parthana Prasad, the owner of Beku cafe, who recently hosted one for the queer community notes, is having a friend there to cut the tension. “It’s an extra nerve-wracking experience to walk into a room full of strangers and feel comfortable enough to let yourself loose and make connections. This makes it all five times easier,” she says, adding, “When a friend who cares for you is talking about you, it adds a playful element – they’re mostly roasting each other more than being very nice.”