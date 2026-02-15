Bengaluru FC gears up for home clash against United Delhi FC in ISL return

BENGALURU: After a prolonged Indian Super League pause, Bengaluru FC are set to host United Delhi FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday. The return to action has lifted the mood in the camp, with players and staff expressing renewed energy and focus.

Forward Ryan Williams highlighted the positive atmosphere within the squad. “We have been waiting a long time to get back out there, especially in front of our fans at home. The environment is positive, and when you are happy and confident off the pitch, it reflects in performances. Everyone is motivated and ready to give their best from the very first match,” he said.

Williams has emerged as a key attacking force for BFC. Last season, he featured in 22 matches, scoring seven goals and providing four assists, underlining his influence in the final third.

With home support behind them, the Blues will look to make their comeback count with an aggressive approach. Head coach Renedy Singh said, “The players have worked very hard over the past few weeks and are ready for the challenge. It is a 13-match season, but our focus is on taking it one game at a time, starting tomorrow. We want to attack with intent but also defend as a unit. The whole team must contribute consistently in both phases.”