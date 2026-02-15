Centre flags concerns over double-decker plan in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: For commuters in Bengaluru, delays in Metro expansion are not just technical hold-ups, they translate into longer travel times and worsening congestion. The proposed 36.59-km Red Line under Phase 3A of Namma Metro, connecting Hebbal to Sarjapur, remains awaiting the Union Cabinet approval, months after receiving the state government’s clearance in December 2024.

The corridor, stretching 36.59 km with 28 stations – 22.14 km elevated (17 stations) and 14.45 km underground (11 stations) – has reportedly run into technical scrutiny at the Centre, linked to the proposal for a double-decker structure along the alignment. The Centre has asked BMRCL to reconsider constructing a double-decker corridor along the full stretch, raising concerns that it defeats the core purpose of Metro construction, that is easing congestion and encouraging public transport use.

Prof Ashish Verma, Convenor of the Sustainable Transportation Lab at IISc, termed the concept “suicidal” from a planning perspective. “When you propose a double-decker, you are essentially killing the prospect of better Metro ridership,” he said.

According to him, adding road capacity alongside Metro infrastructure diverts potential commuters back to private vehicles, undermining mass transit goals. He argued that if the proposal had been limited to a Metro corridor alone, approval may have moved faster.